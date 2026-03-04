Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of EOS traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,883. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 728,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 159,111 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Strong Retirement Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $2,154,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 791,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies. It generates current earnings from option premiums by selling covered call options on a substantial portion of its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 1000 Growth Index, the CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index, and the CBOE NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite Index.

