Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.5%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 7,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,382. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 82,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 383,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 33,727 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE: NIM) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen Asset Management, a subsidiary of TIAA. Launched in January 2012, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with tax-exempt income by investing primarily in a broad range of municipal securities. Its portfolio is structured around a laddered maturity approach, which aims to balance yield opportunities with interest rate risk management across various maturity segments.

The fund’s investment strategy focuses on acquiring investment-grade and high-yield municipal bonds issued by state and local governments across the United States.

