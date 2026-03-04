Boston Scientific Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 41,571 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 138% compared to the average daily volume of 17,446 call options.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,319,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,278,422,000 after purchasing an additional 920,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,466,320,000 after purchasing an additional 622,602 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,588,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,199,395,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $99.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.88. 6,708,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,239,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average is $95.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

