SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 220,108 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the January 29th total of 254,602 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 795,753 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.37. 691,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,582. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $84.81. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Amicus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2,084.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 61,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 58,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

