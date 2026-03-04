GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CONL)

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 13,157 call options on the company. This is an increase of 75% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,530 call options.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CONL traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. 26,981,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,428,375. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,551,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at $604,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, GatePass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

