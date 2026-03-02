Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZURA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Zura Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners raised Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

Zura Bio stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $430.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zura Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

