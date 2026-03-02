Sentient One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.71 Million (SENT)

Sentient (SENT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Sentient has a total market capitalization of $154.51 million and $23.71 million worth of Sentient was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient token can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentient has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.51 or 0.99419341 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sentient Token Profile

Sentient’s launch date was November 9th, 2025. Sentient’s total supply is 34,359,738,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,237,878,887 tokens. The official message board for Sentient is blog.sentient.xyz. Sentient’s official Twitter account is @sentientagi. Sentient’s official website is www.sentient.xyz.

Buying and Selling Sentient

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentient (SENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sentient has a current supply of 34,359,738,368 with 7,237,878,887 in circulation. The last known price of Sentient is 0.02118222 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $23,542,051.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sentient.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient using one of the exchanges listed above.

