Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sonova to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th.
Sonova AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) is a Switzerland-based provider of hearing care solutions, headquartered in Stäfa. The company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of audiological products and related services aimed at improving hearing and communication for people with hearing loss. Its portfolio spans behind-the-ear and in-the-ear hearing instruments, wireless accessories and software solutions that enable connectivity with consumer devices and audiological fittings.
Sonova markets its products under several well-known brands, including Phonak and Unitron for hearing aids, and it is also associated with Advanced Bionics for cochlear implant systems.
