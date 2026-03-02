ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

ADT Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. ADT has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

Institutional Trading of ADT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 1,759.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 39.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADT. Zacks Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ADT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

