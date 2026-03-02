Pump.fun (PUMP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.13 Billion

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Pump.fun has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $104.38 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pump.fun token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pump.fun has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.51 or 0.99419341 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pump.fun Token Profile

Pump.fun’s launch date was July 14th, 2025. Pump.fun’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,000,000,000 tokens. Pump.fun’s official message board is x.com/pumpfun. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpfun. Pump.fun’s official website is pump.fun.

Pump.fun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 354,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.00190968 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 345 active market(s) with $108,562,779.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pump.fun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pump.fun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pump.fun using one of the exchanges listed above.

