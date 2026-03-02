TD Asset Management Inc Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,094 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Best Buy worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,947,415 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,904,000 after buying an additional 552,360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 46.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 44,989 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 272.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 183,842 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 134,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,754,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 157,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $61.93 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

