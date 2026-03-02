AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,183 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AU. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,376,000 after buying an additional 207,923 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

NYSE:AU opened at $127.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.55.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 70.13%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.