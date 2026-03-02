Brokerages Set Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target at $20.08

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

KVUE stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 107.79%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,333,567.84. The trade was a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 3.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Kenvue by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

