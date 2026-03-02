Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.1111.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, New Street Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $479.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $234.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.33. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.