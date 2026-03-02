Plug Power Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) executives highlighted sharp margin improvement, continued revenue growth, and a renewed push toward profitability during the company’s Q4 and full-year 2025 earnings call, led by new CEO Jose Luis Crespo in his first earnings-call appearance.

Management frames 2025 as an inflection year

Crespo said his mandate is to convert Plug’s leadership position in the green hydrogen ecosystem into “sustained profitable growth.” He outlined the company’s 2025 priorities as growing revenue, improving margins (with a target of margin neutrality in Q4), reducing cash usage, expanding hydrogen production— including commissioning the Louisiana plant— and strengthening liquidity.

2026 outlook centers on material handling and electrolyzers

According to Crespo, Plug delivered against those objectives in 2025, citing approximately 30% revenue growth for the year and a shift to positive gross margin in the fourth quarter. He reported that Q4 2025 gross margin improved by 125 percentage points year-over-year, rising from negative 122.5% in Q4 2024 to positive 2.4% in Q4 2025.

Looking ahead, Crespo said Plug expects 2026 revenue growth to be “directionally comparable” to 2025, driven primarily by its material handling and electrolyzer businesses.

In material handling, Crespo pointed to what he described as favorable conditions, including the reinstatement of the Investment Tax Credit in January and increased demand from “pedestal customers such as Amazon and Walmart.” He said Plug is seeing fleet refresh programs at key customer sites and increased activity across both new and repeat customers. In response to a question on customer agreements, Crespo noted that a licensing agreement executed with Walmart was “very specific” and he does not expect similar agreements with other customers in 2026.

In electrolyzers, management highlighted global expansion and recent project activity. Crespo said Plug has shipped more than 300 megawatts of GenEco electrolyzers globally, now deployed on six continents. He said 2025 included major deliveries such as a 25-megawatt project with Iberdrola and BP in Spain and a 100-megawatt project with Galp in Portugal, which he said contributed to record electrolyzer revenue of $188 million.

Executives also described Plug’s broader commercial pipeline. Crespo said the company is focused on converting as much as possible of its approximately $8 billion “electrolyzer funnel” into revenue-generating projects. He cited planned 2026 execution of projects with Carlton and Schroders Greencoat in the U.K., and continued progress with Allied Green Ammonia toward final investment decision (FID) for a 3-gigawatt project in Australia and a 2-gigawatt project in Uzbekistan.

As an indicator of market activity, Crespo said Plug executed 750 megawatts of new basic engineering design package (BEDP) agreements over the prior two months. On the timeline for conversion, he told analysts the projects have varying schedules, with FIDs generally expected in the next 12 to 24 months; he also referenced one project that is “pretty advanced” and could reach FID in 2026.

Cost actions, hydrogen platform scaling, and fuel margin trajectory

CFO Paul described Q4 margin improvement as the result of multi-year optimization work, including Project Quantum Leap and product cost-down roadmaps. He said Q4 benefited from significantly lower unit service costs—“almost half” of what they were a little over a year ago—along with ramping Plug’s hydrogen platform through three facilities, including Louisiana. He also cited overhead leverage from higher sales volume and continued scrutiny on discretionary spending.

On fuel margins, management said vertical integration and plant optimization are expected to continue improving economics, with better utilization and efficiency at facilities including the Georgia plant (which management said hit “all-time records” for many months in 2025) and improving utilization at the newer Louisiana plant. Executives also pointed to network and logistics efficiencies, site-level improvements such as gas recapture to reduce molecule loss, and a third-party gas agreement signed last year that reduced prices and supported network optimization.

Liquidity, cash usage, and unusual charges

Management emphasized liquidity and a continued focus on reducing cash usage. Crespo said Plug ended 2025 with $368.5 million in unrestricted cash, and reiterated expectations for continued improvement in cash usage in 2026 similar to the reductions achieved in 2025. He also pointed to planned proceeds of $275 million from monetization of assets and associated rights announced in Q4 2025, which management expects to close in the first half of 2026.

Paul added that Plug recently executed the first of three transactions associated with monetizing the $275 million tied to data center project sales. He also said the company has “an effectively unleveraged balance sheet” after debt restructuring that lowered the cost of capital and extended maturities, and that Plug has significantly curtailed capital expenditures, with expectations for even lower CapEx rates in 2026.

Despite operational progress, Paul said Plug recorded a net $763 million in charges, predominantly non-cash, tied mainly to asset impairments and capital transactions undertaken in Q4. He said the impairments were driven by multiple factors including overall market conditions and slower growth than anticipated for certain products. The impairments related to property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, and assets associated with power purchase agreements and fuel. He noted that these impairments are expected to reduce future amortization and depreciation beginning in 2026.

For earnings, Plug reported GAAP EPS of -$0.63 for Q4 2025, compared to -$1.48 in Q4 2024. Excluding unusual charges in each period, adjusted EPS was -$0.06 in Q4 2025 versus -$0.29 in Q4 2024.

Profitability roadmap and confidence in 2026 plans

Executives reiterated Plug’s goal of achieving positive EBITDA in Q4 2026, aligning with previously stated targets. Crespo described that milestone as part of a roadmap toward positive operating income in 2027 and full profitability in 2028. Paul said the company remains “laser focused” on growth, margins, and cash flows, and he characterized EBITDA as a proxy for cash flow, suggesting the company could reach break-even to positive cash flow in Q4 as well.

On revenue visibility for 2026, Crespo told analysts he has “very high confidence” in roughly 80% of the company’s outlook, with the remaining 20% tied to projects currently being negotiated and expected to close within the year. He also provided a high-level view of expected 2026 revenue mix, saying it should be similar to 2025, with material handling still the largest contributor and estimated at roughly 30% to 40% of revenue, with electrolyzers somewhat lower and the remainder from fuel and cryo-related business.

In closing remarks, Crespo said 2025 marked a “structural turning point” for Plug, and said the 2026 focus is to execute with discipline, reduce cash usage, and deliver positive EBITDA in the fourth quarter.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

