Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Down 30.8% in February

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 183,118 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the January 29th total of 264,669 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 156,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pasithea Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTTA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,255. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Pasithea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pasithea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pasithea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Pasithea Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Pasithea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pasithea Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTTA. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 257,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. Squadron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,709,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,720,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,709,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: KTTA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and eventual commercialization of engineered antibody therapeutics for immunological diseases. Leveraging a proprietary discovery engine that integrates advanced computational biology, high-throughput screening and structural analysis, the company aims to identify and generate novel therapeutic molecules that modulate key immune pathways.

The company’s pipeline consists of multiple preclinical and early clinical candidates targeting autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

