Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Trading 0.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Beach Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.8613.

Beach Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Beach Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) is an Australia-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It focuses on the upstream segment of the hydrocarbons industry, encompassing geological appraisal, field development and production of both conventional and unconventional oil and gas resources. The company markets natural gas to domestic east coast customers and supplies crude oil to local and international refineries.

Beach Energy’s operations span several key sedimentary basins across Australia, including the Cooper Basin in South Australia, the Otway and Bass Basins in Victoria, and onshore assets in the Perth Basin of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.