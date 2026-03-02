Rocket Companies Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results that management said reflected the first quarter of fully consolidated financials following its acquisitions of Redfin and Mr. Cooper. Executives also used the call to highlight a newly announced strategic alliance with Compass, positioning it as a push to address housing affordability and inventory constraints.

Get alerts:

Fourth-quarter results topped guidance as volumes and margins improved

CEO Varun Krishna said the company delivered $2.4 billion of adjusted revenue in Q4, beating the high end of guidance by $140 million. Excluding correspondent, Rocket posted $36 billion in net rate lock volume with a gain on sale margin of 320 basis points, which he described as the highest fourth-quarter net rate lock volume and gain on sale margin since 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.11.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $592 million in Q4 from $349 million in Q3, with margins expanding to 24% from 20%, according to management.

President and CFO Brian Brown added that Q4 adjusted revenue totaled $2.44 billion, and net rate lock volume was $42 billion. Adjusted net income was $316 million, translating to $0.11 of adjusted diluted EPS. Brown attributed outperformance to integration execution after the Mr. Cooper closing, including unifying clients under the Rocket brand, moving Mr. Cooper loan officers onto Rocket’s origination system, and applying Rocket’s propensity models to the acquired servicing portfolio.

Full-year 2025: higher adjusted revenue, EBITDA margin, and EPS

For the full year, Rocket reported $6.9 billion in adjusted revenue and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19%, up from 18% the prior year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.28 compared to $0.23 in 2024. Brown said total net rate lock volume for 2025 was $132 billion, with a full-year gain on sale margin of 283 basis points.

Krishna said the company’s market share rose to 5.5% in Q4 from 3.8% a year earlier, tying that improvement to a multi-year strategy focused on purchase lending and “disciplined execution.”

Integration update: synergies ahead of schedule, servicing migration milestone

Management repeatedly emphasized integration progress. Krishna said every workstream related to the Redfin and Mr. Cooper acquisitions is “ahead of schedule,” including fully realizing Redfin expense synergies six months earlier than planned. Brown said Rocket has already captured $140 million in Redfin expense synergies in under six months and expects to exceed its initial goal.

On Mr. Cooper, Brown said synergies are ahead of plan roughly five months after closing and are expected to be fully realized ahead of the original target of the end of 2027. Later in the call, he suggested the company could achieve the combined expense synergy timeline by the end of 2026.

Brown also highlighted a servicing integration milestone: Rocket migrated 600,000 loans in a single day to a unified servicing platform, which he said went “without a hitch.” He added that Redfin mortgage attach rates are on track to surpass 50%, and that Rocket’s recapture engine is already lifting recapture rates on the Mr. Cooper portfolio.

Rocket points to AI-driven operating leverage and recapture strength

Krishna argued Rocket’s “ecosystem and platform” model—spanning home search, mortgage origination, servicing, title, and closing—differentiates the company, particularly when rates move. He said Rocket’s refinance recapture rate is three times the industry average and framed the servicing portfolio as a durable cash-flow foundation when rates are elevated, while also serving as an origination engine when rates decline.

Brown said Rocket ended 2025 with a servicing portfolio of $2.1 trillion in unpaid principal balance, which he said generates approximately $5 billion in recurring annual cash revenue. He also noted that more than $300 billion of Rocket’s portfolio carries a note rate above 6%, creating refinance opportunity if rates fall. In January, Brown said the population of homeowners who could benefit from a rate-and-term refinance rose to 4.8 million—over $1 trillion in unpaid principal balance—which he called a four-year high.

Operationally, Krishna said the company originated nearly $50 billion in loan volume in Q4—an annualized run rate of $200 billion—while doing so with “half the headcount” compared with the last time Rocket originated at that level (Q1 2022). He attributed the capacity improvement to technology and AI automation across qualification, communications, and document processing. Krishna cited conversion rates that were 2.5 times higher for leads that were AI-qualified compared to leads going directly to a banker before qualification, and said the company is capturing more than $1 billion in incremental volume per month that “may have otherwise gone untouched.”

Brown also called out specific product and channel trends in Q4:

Refinance: Rocket saw its largest fourth quarter for refinance since 2021, with more than half of refinance closings coming from service clients (versus 30% in Q4 2020).

Rocket saw its largest fourth quarter for refinance since 2021, with more than half of refinance closings coming from service clients (versus 30% in Q4 2020). Closed-end second: Volume nearly doubled year-over-year, and December was the largest month ever for the product, surpassing $1 billion of origination volume.

Volume nearly doubled year-over-year, and December was the largest month ever for the product, surpassing $1 billion of origination volume. Purchase: Redfin’s preferred pricing bundle drove traction, with volume up 40% quarter-over-quarter and contributing to double-digit growth in direct-to-consumer purchase closings year over year.

Redfin’s preferred pricing bundle drove traction, with volume up 40% quarter-over-quarter and contributing to double-digit growth in direct-to-consumer purchase closings year over year. Jumbo: Jumbo loans grew nearly 70% year over year, which Brown tied to expanded jumbo offerings for loan officers and broker partners.

Compass partnership: exclusive inventory, lead flow, and mortgage integration

Rocket announced what executives called a “historic strategic alliance” with Compass aimed at improving affordability by expanding inventory access and streamlining transactions. Management described three pillars:

Exclusive listings distribution: Redfin will be the exclusive home search portal for Compass “Private Exclusives” and “Coming Soon” listings.

Redfin will be the exclusive home search portal for Compass “Private Exclusives” and “Coming Soon” listings. Brokerage partnership: Compass becomes Redfin’s largest brokerage partner, expanding distribution by pairing Redfin’s agent network with Compass’s 340,000 agents.

Compass becomes Redfin’s largest brokerage partner, expanding distribution by pairing Redfin’s agent network with Compass’s 340,000 agents. Mortgage integration: Rocket Mortgage becomes Compass’s digital mortgage partner, extending Rocket’s preferred pricing bundle into the Compass experience.

On the economics, Brown said the lead arrangement will follow a “traditional referral model,” similar to Redfin’s existing partner network. He said the “one million leads” referenced are expected over the three-year period of the contract and that Rocket believes it will have enough demand to allocate to both Redfin and Compass agents.

Krishna said the preferred pricing bundle includes “up to 1% off the first year of the mortgage or up to $6,000 off of closing costs.” Brown said the offering had launched as of the call.

On the balance sheet, Brown said Rocket ended the year with $2.8 billion in available cash and total liquidity of $10.1 billion, including undrawn lines of credit.

Looking ahead, Rocket guided for first-quarter adjusted revenue of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion. Brown said the range includes $150 million related to a reclassification of warehouse interest expense on loans held for sale (moving from contra revenue to a direct expense), which he said has no impact on profitability. For Q1 expenses, Rocket expects approximately $2.6 billion at the revenue midpoint, including the $150 million reclassification, $110 million amortization of intangibles, $85 million of stock-based compensation, and $50 million of one-time acquisition-related costs. Excluding those items, underlying expenses are expected to be roughly $2.2 billion, plus $50 million of seasonal items such as payroll tax resets, 401(k) matching, and a Rocket Money January marketing campaign.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company’s core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

See Also