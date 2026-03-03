Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 164,568 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the January 29th total of 245,252 shares. Approximately 51.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 738,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 738,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 51.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jeffs’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JFBR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.94. 11,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,766. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $428.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on JFBR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jeffs’ Brands in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jeffs’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jeffs’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Jeffs’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.