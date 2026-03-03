Magellan Financial Group Details Barrenjoey Merger Plan, Targets A$804M Pro Forma Revenue

Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) outlined plans for a proposed merger with Barrenjoey Capital Partners in an investor presentation that management described as a “natural next step” in the firms’ partnership. Magellan Chairman Andrew Formica, CEO and Managing Director Sophia Rahmani, Barrenjoey Co-Executive Chairman Guy Fowler, and Barrenjoey CEO Brian Benari said the combination is intended to create a diversified Australian financial services group with greater earnings resilience and expanded growth capacity.

Get alerts:

Formica said Magellan has been a founding investor and strategic partner of Barrenjoey since its inception in 2020 and has held a 36% stake. The merger, he said, would allow Magellan shareholders to “participate more fully” in Barrenjoey’s value creation. Rahmani added that Magellan’s existing investment management operations will “remain standalone and unchanged,” with no change to investment decision-making, philosophy, or process, and no change to Magellan’s strategic partnerships with Vinva and FinClear.

Strategic rationale: diversification and client proposition

Improved diversification and resilience: a broader earnings base spanning annuity-style and transaction-based revenues, including counter-cyclical streams such as fixed income trading and markets activity.

a broader earnings base spanning annuity-style and transaction-based revenues, including counter-cyclical streams such as fixed income trading and markets activity. A stronger client proposition: continued focus on clients, with investment decision-making independence and governance standards maintained, alongside access to greater market insights and a broader range of services.

continued focus on clients, with investment decision-making independence and governance standards maintained, alongside access to greater market insights and a broader range of services. Talent attraction and retention: expanded career pathways within a larger group, supported by what management described as a deeply experienced, entrepreneurial leadership team.

expanded career pathways within a larger group, supported by what management described as a deeply experienced, entrepreneurial leadership team. Balance sheet strength to support growth: capacity to sustain dividends, invest in growth, and maintain strategic flexibility through market cycles.

Rahmani framed the proposed merger as an acceleration of Magellan’s existing strategy to strengthen the diversity and quality of earnings. She cited four primary reasons management believes the combination advances that strategy:

In response to analyst questions about synergy, Formica said the merger was not designed around significant operational overlap, noting limited quantified cost synergies (cited in a web question as around A$4 million post-tax). He pointed to premises, technology, and procurement as the main sources of cost savings and emphasized that maintaining client experience was a priority.

Transaction structure and ownership

Rahmani said the merger will be implemented through Magellan’s acquisition of the remaining shares of Barrenjoey it does not already own, with consideration paid in newly issued Magellan ordinary shares, structured as a scrip-for-scrip combination. She said this is intended to align Barrenjoey shareholders with Magellan shareholders through long-term equity ownership.

Management also highlighted arrangements involving Barclays. Rahmani said Barclays agreed to limit its ownership in the merged company to 4.9% to simplify U.S. regulatory requirements. She said Magellan has acquired an incremental 10% economic interest in Barrenjoey from Barclays, to be funded via an institutional placement and a share purchase plan for eligible shareholders. Formica emphasized that existing Magellan shareholders are expected to remain majority owners of the combined group.

A notable feature discussed was voluntary escrow arrangements for Barrenjoey shareholders. Fowler said the weighted average escrow period for staff is over five years, with escrow arrangements extending to nine years for him, Matthew Grounds, and Benari. Fowler also said the three leaders will not be entitled to variable compensation grants post-merger and expect participation in Magellan staff equity schemes going forward, to be satisfied through on-market share purchases rather than new issuance.

Barrenjoey business overview and performance commentary

Fowler described Barrenjoey as having grown from “a bit over A$200 million in capital” from Magellan and Barclays to a business that he said generates more than A$500 million of revenue, earns more than A$100 million in profit, and has return on equity “approaching 50%.” He said earnings in the most recent half were up almost 100% and that the firm has more than 460 staff across Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi. He also said Barrenjoey has more than 3,000 clients and that no single client or transaction has represented more than 2.5% of revenue over the past couple of years.

Fowler said Barrenjoey’s revenue over the last 12 months was roughly evenly split between markets businesses (equities and fixed income) and capital markets and advisory. He said the firm’s fixed income business saw a “step change” after opening an Abu Dhabi office, which he said improved client engagement during the European time zone. He also described private capital as currently the smallest segment, nearing A$5 billion in assets under management, invested across private equity, debt products, and real assets.

Benari said that, based on the last twelve months, the combined group would have diversified revenue streams that perform in different market conditions. He cited approximately two-thirds of revenue, or A$550 million, as “annuity-like,” including investment management revenues of A$313 million generated from A$45 billion of AUM and A$233 million from markets businesses. He said advisory and capital markets contributed about one-third of total revenue, or A$259 million, over the last 12 months.

Pro forma financial figures and governance plans

Benari said that on a pro forma basis for the last 12 months, the combined group reflects more than A$804 million in revenue and post-tax NPATA of A$239 million, alongside a balance sheet of around A$2 billion. He said net cash and liquid fund investments are expected to approach A$700 million and that free cash flow would support ongoing dividends and the capacity to deploy capital into growth opportunities.

On governance, Benari said the merged entity is expected to have a board chaired by David Gonski, with Formica as deputy chair. He said Barrenjoey independent directors Kelly O’Dwyer, Dr. Philip Lowe, and Fiona Hick would move to the board, joining existing Magellan directors Debbie Page, Peeyush Gupta, John Eales, and Cathy Kovacs. He also said Paul Compton, Barclays Chairman of Investment Banking, is expected to join the board on completion.

Formica said Magellan will hold an extraordinary general meeting in April 2026 to seek shareholder approval and recommended shareholders vote in favor of the merger. He also noted that David Dixon will retire from Magellan’s board following completion of the merger.

During Q&A, executives addressed questions on valuation, capital allocation, and disclosure. Formica said the transaction is a share-for-share combination and described Barrenjoey’s valuation at 15 times earnings as attractive, while also arguing the market has not fully appreciated Magellan’s overall value. On an independent expert report, Formica said Magellan’s existing 36% ownership and “significant due diligence” over five years provided confidence, and reiterated that shareholders will vote on the transaction.

About Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG)

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles