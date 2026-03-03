Sagimet Biosciences Highlights Denifanstat MASH Data, Combo Plans at Oppenheimer Healthcare Conf.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) used an investor discussion at Oppenheimer’s 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference to outline its strategy around fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibition, with development efforts centered on metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), acne, and select solid tumors. Company executives emphasized that its lead candidate, denifanstat, is designed to address disease biology associated with fat accumulation and de novo lipogenesis through inhibition of FASN.

Get alerts:

Company focus and lead program

Chief Executive Officer Dave Happel described Sagimet as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing conditions where “overexpression or overactivity” of FASN plays a critical role. He said the company has built a portfolio of FASN inhibitors led by denifanstat, with a goal of targeting a shared underlying driver across multiple diseases: fat accumulation.

MASH: Phase 2b results and clinical differentiation

Happel highlighted what he characterized as denifanstat’s differentiation in MASH, stating that the drug has shown the ability—both preclinically and clinically—to target the three primary drivers of MASH: fat, inflammation, and fibrosis. He contrasted this with other approaches that primarily aim to reduce liver fat and seek downstream benefit on inflammation and fibrosis.

Chief Medical Officer Eduardo (last name not provided in the transcript) reviewed Sagimet’s completed Phase 2b MASH study and said it met both primary endpoints with statistical significance. He said the trial achieved endpoints aligned with FDA expectations for MASH drug approval: fibrosis improvement without worsening of MASH, and MASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis.

In describing the mechanism, Eduardo said denifanstat directly impacts three relevant liver cell types:

Fat/steatosis: blocking production of fat inside hepatocytes

blocking production of fat inside hepatocytes Inflammation: blocking activation of inflammatory Kupffer cells

blocking activation of inflammatory Kupffer cells Fibrosis: blocking activation of stellate cells that deposit fibrosis

Eduardo also pointed to outcomes in more advanced patients, including those identified as F3 by human reading. He added that patients receiving denifanstat were “half as likely” as placebo to progress to cirrhosis (F4) during the study.

The company also discussed the role of AI-based digital pathology. Eduardo said digital pathology corroborated human reads and supported statistically significant findings, including fibrosis improvement described both on a continuum and categorically (stage regression). He also cited an analysis in which 13 patients were identified as cirrhotic by digital pathology (“qF4”); of these, 11 were said to no longer be F4 at the end of the study, reflecting one- or more-stage regression.

Combination program with resmetirom: rationale and next steps

Sagimet reiterated plans to move into a qF4 cirrhotic population using a combination of denifanstat plus resmetirom. Eduardo said the rationale is to deliver a more potent approach for patients with high unmet need, and he described the mechanisms as complementary rather than overlapping: denifanstat blocks production of “toxic fats,” while resmetirom oxidizes (“burns”) fats in hepatocytes. He also noted that both agents are small molecules and could be combined in a single tablet.

Eduardo cited preclinical data previously presented at EASL showing the combination was synergistic in models. He also stated that THR-β agonists such as resmetirom can upregulate FASN, which he said further supported the logic of pairing a THR-β agent with a FASN inhibitor.

On the clinical front, the company said it completed a Phase 1 open-label PK, drug-drug interaction, safety, and tolerability study in healthy volunteers (about 40 participants). Eduardo said the combination was well tolerated, with no safety signals, no serious adverse events, no clinically significant lab abnormalities, and no treatment discontinuations. The company said it plans to present the dataset at EASL, citing conference embargo rules.

Regarding the upcoming Phase 2 design in qF4, Eduardo said Sagimet anticipates evaluating more than one dose of the combination, and that FDA typically asks combination regimens be tested against the individual components in addition to placebo. He said the company is planning an assessment at 52 weeks and continuation to 96 weeks, and that it is considering non-invasive tests as a potential endpoint, pending discussions with FDA.

Acne program: China partner progress and next-generation candidate

Happel and other executives also discussed acne, where Sagimet’s China partner Ascletis has conducted studies of denifanstat in moderate-to-severe patients. Sagimet said Ascletis observed roughly 20% placebo-adjusted reductions in lesion counts across total, non-inflammatory, and inflammatory lesions, as well as improvements in IGA, and that the data submission to Chinese regulators was accepted.

In a later exchange focused on longer-term data, Sagimet said Ascletis ran a Phase 3 study using 50 mg denifanstat over 12 weeks and met all clinical endpoints with a favorable tolerability profile. The company said an open-label extension continued treatment for up to a total of 52 weeks, during which safety remained positive and efficacy continued to improve on secondary measures; detailed results are expected to be presented at a medical conference this year.

Chief Financial Officer Thierry (last name not provided) said the NMPA accepted Ascletis’ NDA in December 2025 and noted that approval can occur within 12 months, while emphasizing the company cannot predict review timing. He added that under the Ascletis license, Sagimet is eligible for up to $122 million in aggregate development and commercial milestones plus tiered royalties ranging from high single digits to mid-teens on future Greater China sales. He said most milestones are tied to revenue achievement, with a smaller milestone due upon potential approval.

Sagimet also discussed its next-generation FASN inhibitor, TVB-3567, which it said is structurally different from denifanstat and covered by a separate patent family, but is expected to function similarly in inhibiting FASN. The company said its Phase 1 program for TVB-3567 includes standard single- and multiple-ascending dose components plus a 28-day acne cohort intended to evaluate biomarkers such as sebum changes and sebum composition.

About Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ: SGMT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead program, CM-101, is a first-in-class fusion protein designed to neutralize the chemokine CCL24 and interrupt key drivers of tissue fibrosis. Preclinical data have demonstrated CM-101’s potential to block fibrotic signaling pathways in multiple organ systems, and the company has advanced the program into early-stage clinical evaluation for indications such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis.

In addition to CM-101, Sagimet maintains a pipeline of preclinical candidates targeting inflammation-driven fibrotic processes.

Recommended Stories