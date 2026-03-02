Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Short Interest Update

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 430,540 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the January 29th total of 321,070 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 354,453 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 354,453 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mangoceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mangoceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mangoceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mangoceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mangoceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mangoceuticals alerts:

Mangoceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MGRX stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.50. 778,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,789,988. Mangoceuticals has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mangoceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Mangoceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on MGRX

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.