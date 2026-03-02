Short Interest in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Drops By 24.5%

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,011,813 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 29th total of 2,663,413 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,246,899 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,246,899 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.57.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $14.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $378.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,221. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $195.72 and a 12-month high of $379.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,651.20. This trade represents a 41.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Mehta sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,201.92. This represents a 41.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $6,824,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argus upgraded L3Harris, which supports bullish investor expectations and likely boosted buying interest.

Management change: L3Harris named Kenneth (Ken) Sharp as SVP and CFO (effective March 16) and designated Ken Bedingfield to focus on scaling Missile Solutions and preparing that unit for an eventual IPO — a strategic move that signals management is prioritizing growth in high-demand missile manufacturing and unlocking segment value.

Insider selling by two senior insiders: Samir Mehta disclosed a sale of 5,528 shares (~$2.05M at ~$370.32), cutting his holding by ~41.6%.

Insider selling by Jon Rambeau: sale of 5,528 shares (~$2.05M at ~$370.32), reducing his stake by ~41.9%.

VP Melanie Rakita disclosed two recent sales (2,378 shares at ~$341.45 on Feb 26 and 751 shares at ~$370.32 on Mar 2), a material reduction of her position — a common watchpoint for investors monitoring insider conviction.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

