Short Interest in Matrix Advisors Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MAVF) Expands By 35.1%

Matrix Advisors Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 285 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 29th total of 211 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Matrix Advisors Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA MAVF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.20. 282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515. Matrix Advisors Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $128.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Advisors Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Matrix Advisors Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 414,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Matrix Advisors Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000.

Matrix Advisors Value ETF Company Profile

There is no description available for this ETF.

