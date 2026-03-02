Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF $BAB

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 109.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,417 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $19,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 99,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.32. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to track the performance of the United States dollar-denominated Build America Bonds publicly issued by the United States and territories, and their political subdivisions, in the United States market.

