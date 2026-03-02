Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $903.81 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,139,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.80% of Carrier Global worth $903,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,485,000 after buying an additional 7,409,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $524,939,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,742.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,623,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Carrier Global by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,952,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,740,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $64.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

