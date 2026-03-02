JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Stock Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 119.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $58.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.509 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

