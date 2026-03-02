JOY (TSE:JOY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JOY Co., Ltd. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.18, with a volume of 284175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.11.

JOY Trading Up 4.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.41. The stock has a market cap of C$288.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.65.

JOY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.