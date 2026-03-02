Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

