Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Announces Earnings Results

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 109.04% and a net margin of 17.94%.

Power Solutions International Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of PSIX stock traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $85.75. 520,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,736. Power Solutions International has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Power Solutions International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Power Solutions International in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.51 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.51.

Institutional Trading of Power Solutions International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Power Solutions International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Power Solutions International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Power Solutions International by 2,672.7% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Power Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of integrated powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle, industrial and military applications. Headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois, the company develops and assembles advanced diesel engine and transmission packages under the Atlas® brand, combining proprietary engine technology with high-efficiency transmissions to deliver power-dense systems. These solutions are tailored for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses, construction equipment, generator sets and specialty vehicles.

In addition to complete powertrain systems, the company offers a broad range of component products including diesel engines, transmissions and aftertreatment modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.