Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 1.0% of Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,305,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,800,000 after buying an additional 82,937 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 402,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 465.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 756,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,255,000 after acquiring an additional 622,809 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. HSBC cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

Read Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.