Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Has $969,000 Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,423.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.9% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.6%

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.24% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $805,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 65,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,482.23. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $811,276.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 257,874 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,845.70. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 69,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $50.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

