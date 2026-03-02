China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.5520 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 4198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.8501.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is one of the largest coal producers and integrated energy companies in China. The firm’s core business centers on the exploration, production and sale of coal, with a primary focus on thermal coal used for power generation. Through its vertically integrated operations, China Shenhua manages the entire coal value chain, from mining and washing to transportation and marketing.

In addition to coal mining, the company operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets, including coal-fired and wind power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.