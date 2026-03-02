Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The fintech company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.50, FiscalAI reports. Dave had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 65.86%. The business had revenue of $163.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million.
Dave stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.01. 874,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Dave has a 52-week low of $65.46 and a 52-week high of $286.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.57.
In related news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $1,506,471.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 210,461 shares in the company, valued at $42,885,637.97. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imran Khan sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $233,784.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 105,164 shares of company stock worth $20,700,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.
DAVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp set a $310.00 target price on Dave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Dave in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (up from $277.00) on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dave from $229.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.43.
Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.
At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.
