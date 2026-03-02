Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The fintech company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.50, FiscalAI reports. Dave had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 65.86%. The business had revenue of $163.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million.

Dave Trading Up 3.0%

Dave stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.01. 874,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Dave has a 52-week low of $65.46 and a 52-week high of $286.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.57.

Insider Transactions at Dave

In related news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $1,506,471.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 210,461 shares in the company, valued at $42,885,637.97. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imran Khan sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $233,784.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 105,164 shares of company stock worth $20,700,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dave by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,846 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dave by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,986 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dave by 9.4% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in Dave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dave by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp set a $310.00 target price on Dave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Dave in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (up from $277.00) on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dave from $229.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.43.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

