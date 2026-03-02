BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.66 and last traded at C$30.64, with a volume of 36659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.46.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.87.

About BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

The ETF seeks to provide a balance of income and potential for long-term capital appreciation, primarily by investing in ETFs that provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equity and fixed income securities. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are held in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

