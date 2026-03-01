ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 166,462 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the January 29th total of 618,761 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,175,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,175,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,646. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

