Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,444 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the January 29th total of 22,953 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,616 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGDJ traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.39. The stock had a trading volume of 82,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.90. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $115.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

About Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $7.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 575.0%.

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

