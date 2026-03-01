Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Down 70.7% in February

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,628 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the January 29th total of 49,994 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,069 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 187,069 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hongli Group Trading Down 1.9%

Hongli Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 75,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,952. Hongli Group has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Hongli Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Hongli Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hongli Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

About Hongli Group

Hongli Group (NASDAQ: HLP) is a China-based manufacturer specializing in high-performance polyethylene separator membranes for lithium-ion batteries. The company develops, produces and distributes microporous membrane products designed to enhance battery safety, efficiency and life span. Its core separators find application in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, energy storage systems and power tools.

Leveraging in-house research and development capabilities, Hongli Group continually refines its production processes and membrane formulations.

