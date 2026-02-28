JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.72 and last traded at $58.70. Approximately 4,683,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,122,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%
The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.4657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
