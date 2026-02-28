First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Short Interest Up 396.1% in February

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,401,761 shares, a growth of 396.1% from the January 29th total of 282,547 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,602 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,602 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 609.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,491,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after buying an additional 1,281,248 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,169,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,294 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 6,008.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 569,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 560,528 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 83.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 541,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 171.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 469,480 shares during the period.

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FDD stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $18.74. 298,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84.

About First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries. The universe of stocks consists of dividend-paying companies in the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index that have a positive five-year dividend-per-share growth rate and a dividend to earnings-per-share ratio of 60% or less.

