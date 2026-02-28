Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,027.00 and last traded at $1,030.3040. 2,450,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,366,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,042.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $990.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,053.15 and a 200 day moving average of $928.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $1,979,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

