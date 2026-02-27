Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in McKesson by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,070 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $973.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $865.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $803.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $619.48 and a 52 week high of $977.27.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $966.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.50.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

