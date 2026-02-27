Short Interest in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Rises By 136.5%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,190 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the January 29th total of 7,692 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUSI opened at $44.64 on Friday. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30.

Get American Century Multisector Income ETF alerts:

American Century Multisector Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from American Century Multisector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Multisector Income ETF

About American Century Multisector Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.