Short Interest in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Rises By 136.5%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,190 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the January 29th total of 7,692 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's stock are sold short.
American Century Multisector Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of MUSI opened at $44.64 on Friday. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30.
American Century Multisector Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from American Century Multisector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Multisector Income ETF
About American Century Multisector Income ETF
The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Further Reading
