iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,650,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.2% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,147,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

