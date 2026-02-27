TIAA Trust National Association Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,520,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,272 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $854,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,022,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,902,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,497 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,634,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,285 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 458.2% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,113,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,740,000 after buying an additional 1,607,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $101.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.18.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

