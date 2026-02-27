Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $58,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 192.1% in the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Pivotal Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $875.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Spotify Technology from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.91.

Trending Headlines about Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade highlights margin upside — Arete Research upgraded SPOT from neutral to buy and set a $586 target, emphasizing improving Premium gross margins and durability of profitability; other outlets flagged similar bullish analyst commentary that likely triggered fresh buying. Article Title

Analyst upgrade highlights margin upside — Arete Research upgraded SPOT from neutral to buy and set a $586 target, emphasizing improving Premium gross margins and durability of profitability; other outlets flagged similar bullish analyst commentary that likely triggered fresh buying. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven personalization to boost Premium engagement — Spotify is beta‑testing Prompted Playlists and rolling out Smart Reorder for Premium users, aiming to increase listening time, retention and perceived value of subscriptions (supports ARPU and margin expansion). Article Title

AI-driven personalization to boost Premium engagement — Spotify is beta‑testing Prompted Playlists and rolling out Smart Reorder for Premium users, aiming to increase listening time, retention and perceived value of subscriptions (supports ARPU and margin expansion). Positive Sentiment: Content expansion into books/audiobooks — Spotify continues pushing into the book world, which diversifies revenue beyond music and podcasts and can increase subscriber engagement and lifetime value if adoption grows. Article Title

Content expansion into books/audiobooks — Spotify continues pushing into the book world, which diversifies revenue beyond music and podcasts and can increase subscriber engagement and lifetime value if adoption grows. Neutral Sentiment: Industry tailwinds cited — coverage grouping Spotify with Alphabet and Roku highlights secular streaming drivers (ads, subscriptions, AI personalization) that benefit scale and monetization but are not company‑specific catalysts. Article Title

Industry tailwinds cited — coverage grouping Spotify with Alphabet and Roku highlights secular streaming drivers (ads, subscriptions, AI personalization) that benefit scale and monetization but are not company‑specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Product experiment/merch oddity — a $495 musical urn story gained press attention; largely a PR/novelty item with minimal near‑term commercial impact but keeps brand in headlines. Article Title

Product experiment/merch oddity — a $495 musical urn story gained press attention; largely a PR/novelty item with minimal near‑term commercial impact but keeps brand in headlines. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution persists — Guggenheim published a pessimistic forecast for SPOT, signaling some sell‑side skepticism around valuation and longer‑term growth assumptions; this keeps upside contingent on execution and margin sustainability. Article Title

Spotify Technology Trading Up 7.0%

SPOT stock opened at $495.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.42. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Featured Stories

