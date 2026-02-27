iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF $ESGE Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,368,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,710 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $189,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. eCIO Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $50.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.7318 dividend. This represents a yield of 342.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market. ESGE was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

