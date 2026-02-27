Primecap Management Co. CA Has $125.32 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $125,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.6% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 27.5% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T‑Mobile launched Samsung Galaxy S26 “on Us” upgrade offers emphasizing 5G Advanced features exclusive to T‑Mobile’s network — a near‑term catalyst for device sales and retention. T‑Mobile Galaxy S26 launch

T‑Mobile launched Samsung Galaxy S26 “on Us” upgrade offers emphasizing 5G Advanced features exclusive to T‑Mobile’s network — a near‑term catalyst for device sales and retention. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and capital returns: T‑Mobile recently declared a quarterly dividend (record/ex‑dividend timing noted in filings) and buyback commentary remains a part of the bull narrative, supporting income/total‑return expectations. MarketBeat TMUS summary

Dividend and capital returns: T‑Mobile recently declared a quarterly dividend (record/ex‑dividend timing noted in filings) and buyback commentary remains a part of the bull narrative, supporting income/total‑return expectations. Positive Sentiment: Small institutional buying reported (Brucke Financial increased its stake), a modest signal of investor interest. Brucke Financial stake increase

Small institutional buying reported (Brucke Financial increased its stake), a modest signal of investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Management visibility: CEO Srini Gopalan guesting on a T. Rowe Price podcast about connectivity/AI and T‑Mobile’s presentation at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (March 4) give management opportunities to reset guidance or address churn/ARPU concerns. CEO podcast

Management visibility: CEO Srini Gopalan guesting on a T. Rowe Price podcast about connectivity/AI and T‑Mobile’s presentation at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (March 4) give management opportunities to reset guidance or address churn/ARPU concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Industry context items (e.g., new loyalty platforms, broader telecom comparisons) are circulating but are not immediate company‑specific catalysts. FUZE Member Benefit

Industry context items (e.g., new loyalty platforms, broader telecom comparisons) are circulating but are not immediate company‑specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling: Multiple filings show Director G. Michael Sievert and insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold material blocks of shares over Feb. 19–24 (large cumulative disposals). Such sales often pressure near‑term sentiment even if done for diversification or tax reasons. Insider selling alert

Insider/director selling: Multiple filings show Director G. Michael Sievert and insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold material blocks of shares over Feb. 19–24 (large cumulative disposals). Such sales often pressure near‑term sentiment even if done for diversification or tax reasons. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pricing/retention risk: Charter’s Spectrum aggressive switch offers and reporting of softer loyalty metrics at T‑Mobile raise concerns about churn and the need for promotional spending to defend share. Spectrum switch savings

Competitive pricing/retention risk: Charter’s Spectrum aggressive switch offers and reporting of softer loyalty metrics at T‑Mobile raise concerns about churn and the need for promotional spending to defend share. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/peer pressure: Articles highlighting TMUS underperformance vs. peers (and some downward target adjustments) add a valuation headwind and reinforce cautious positioning by some investors. Reassess TMUS article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $213.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at $193,899,254.28. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 692,300 shares of company stock worth $150,426,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.