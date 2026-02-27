1,379 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longbow Finance SA boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 35.8% during the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 16,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,825,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,635,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $408.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -139.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $288.63 and a 12-month high of $526.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.46 and a 200 day moving average of $459.71.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 10.79%.The business had revenue of $372.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $474.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $474.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $518.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

