Lundin Mining (LUN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/23/2026 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by National Bank Financial from “outperform” to “hold”. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$32.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by Ci Capital from C$32.00 to C$41.00.

2/4/2026 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$30.00 to C$37.00.

1/29/2026 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$40.00.

1/26/2026 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$32.00 to C$42.00.

1/22/2026 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$42.00.

1/13/2026 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$23.90 to C$35.80.

1/12/2026 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$38.00.

1/8/2026 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.